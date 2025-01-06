Archbishop Welby spends final day at Lambeth Palace in private

THE Archbishop of Canterbury, whose official duties end at midnight, is to spend his last day in office privately at Lambeth Palace, a spokesperson confirmed.

In the chapel this evening, he will lay down his bishop’s crozier, marking the end of his ministry as Archbishop of Canterbury. It falls on his 69th birthday.

Archbishop Welby resigned in November in response to Keith Makin’s report on John Smyth (News, 11 November). In a statement at the time, he said that resigning was “in the best interests of the Church of England”. Lambeth Palace later confirmed that the Archbishop would complete his official duties by Epiphany.​

A spokesperson said on Monday morning that the Archbishop would be “spending the day privately” at the Palace, with morning prayer, a lunchtime eucharist in the chapel, and evensong at the end of the day.

During evensong, “he will lay down his bishop’s crozier (pastoral staff) on the altar, marking the end of his ministry as Archbishop of Canterbury. This symbolic act is performed by bishops on leaving office. Justin Welby will legally cease to be Archbishop of Canterbury at midnight that day.

“After 6th January, Archbishop Justin’s crozier will be taken to Canterbury Cathedral, where a member of the Cathedral team will lay it on the altar in a short private service.”

Archbishop Welby has already signed an instrument of delegation, handing over his official functions mainly to the Archbishop of York, some to the Bishop of London, the Rt Revd Sarah Mullally, and his diocesan functions to the Bishop of Dover, the Rt Revd Rose Hudson-Wilkin, from Tuesday. Until the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury is in post, the provinces of the Anglican Communion will be without one of its four Instruments of Communion.

Archbishop Welby would not “immediately or automatically” be granted Permission to Officiate (PTO), the Palace spokesperson said. This would be decided, as with all priests seeking PTO, “following a period of discernment” in conjunction with the relevant diocesan bishop.

The selection of the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury is by the Crown Nominations Commission (CNC). There will be 17 voting members: three representatives from the Canterbury diocese; six members of the General Synod; the Archbishop of York; another bishop elected by the House of Bishops; and, in a change since 2012, five representatives of the global Anglican Communion. The final voting member is the CNC chair, Lord Evans of Weardale, a former director-general of MI5 and a cross-bencher in the House of Lords, who was appointed by the Prime Minister last month (News 20 December 2024).

The CNC will be completed by three non-voting members: the archbishops’ secretary for appointments, one of the most influential positions in the CofE, currently held by Stephen Knott; the Prime Minister’s secretary for appointments, Jonathan Hellewell; and the secretary-general of the Anglican Communion, the Rt Revd Anthony Poggo.

The successful candidate must win the support of two thirds of the CNC, which makes a recommendation to the Crown.