Great British Bake Off winner makes ‘inspired’ cake for Archbishop of Canterbury

THE latest winner of the Channel 4 TV series The Great British Bake Off, Jasmine Mitchell, has presented the Archbishop of Canterbury with a fig, honey, and almond cake, adorned with “olive branches to symbolise peace and healing”, to commemorate her forthcoming installation.

The cake, which was presented to Archbishop Mullally on Friday at Lambeth Palace, was decorated “with olive branches to symbolise peace and healing, with the shape of a scallop shell piped on the side to reflect Archbishop Sarah’s love of walking and pilgrimage”, a statement from Lambeth Palace said.

“Scallop shells are traditionally a symbol of many pilgrimage routes,” it continued.

Ms Mitchell, who won The Great British Bake Off last November, used honey produced by bees in the garden of Lambeth Palace, and figs that reflected the fig tree that was planted in the grounds in 1556.

Archbishop Mullally thanked Ms Mitchell for the “really thoughtful and inspired cake”, and said that its decoration “artfully weaves biblical imagery with references to Lambeth Palace and my Installation”.

Lambeth PalaceThe most recent winner of The Great British Bake Off, Jasmine Mitchell

She said: “We are often characterised by tea and cake in the Church of England, and I think this might be some of the best I’ve had.”

Ms Mitchell said that it was a joy to meet Archbishop Mullally and to give her the cake as a housewarming gift. “I loved the process of designing and baking the cake for her. I’m praying that Archbishop Sarah would feel God with her as she begins her new role,” she said

During the presentation, the Archbishop and Ms Mitchell — who is training to be a doctor — spoke about their experiences working in the NHS and their shared Christian faith.

Afterwards, the cake was donated to The Passage, a local charity that aims to end homelessness, and to staff in the paediatric intensive care unit at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital, which is near to Lambeth Palace.

Archbishop Mullally’s installation is due to take place on 25 March in Canterbury Cathedral.