Bangor Cathedral presses pause on its choir after protest during Sunday service

AFTER a protest in which a “Canticle of Indignation” was sung during holy communion, all activity of the choir at Bangor Cathedral has been suspended, the Chapter confirmed on Sunday.

A cathedral spokesperson confirmed last week that a consultation on redundancies was under way. Five of eight non-clergy posts are at risk. At the end of the 11 a.m. service on Sunday 31 August, the choir staged a walkout (News, 5 September).

A statement published online by the Chapter on Sunday said that it had met on the Monday following the service to reflect on what had happened.

“This included the choir singing a specially composed and entirely inappropriate piece — entitled ‘Canticle of Indignation’ -— whilst members of the congregation were receiving Holy Communion, and the walking out of the choir immediately afterwards whilst the altar party were doing the ablutions. Chapter took the decision to pause all choir activity for an initial period of one month, with immediate effect whilst we review what happened and consider appropriate next steps.

“This pause will also provide an opportunity for dialogue between the Chapter and Choir. In the mean time, please note that Joe Cooper, Director of Music, is currently away from his duties.”

The past week had been “difficult for all of us who are part of the mission and ministry of our Cathedral Church here in Bangor”, the statement said.

“Bangor Cathedral is experiencing a significant shortfall between expenditure and income. This has far outstripped any increased income, resulting in a financial deficit that, if unaddressed, will place pressure on our reserves. . . Whilst the financial situation is very challenging, it is also redeemable. But only with urgent action.”

The projected operational deficit at the end of 2025 was £300,000, putting “an unsustainable stress on reserves, which would lead to bankruptcy by the end of 2026”.

The statement highlighted investment in the cathedral’s salaried staffing between 2021 and 2024, during which time positions that had been carried out by volunteers were given to paid staff. “Much was achieved and much has been learned,” it said. Staffing — and associated — costs of £321,000 would account for two-thirds of the cathedral’s budget. While the Representative Body would cover non-clergy staff costs of £84,000, this would still leave a shortfall of £120,000. The Chapter was also foregoing the annual grant from Bangor Diocesan Board of Finance — £61,000 — in order to repay a debt.

“Chapter members are deeply aware that this is an unsettling time,” the statement said. The new Dean, the Revd Dr Manon Ceridwen James, was “committed to patient listening and reconciliation”, and would take up her duties at the end of next week.

The period of spending highlighted in the statement occurred when the Bangor Diocesan Secretary, Canon Siôn Rhys Evans, was serving as Sub-Dean and Canon Treasurer of Bangor Cathedral. He did not exercise any ministry at the cathedral from March 2024.

Among the issues raised in a serious-incident report to the Charity Commission was the expenditure of £418,000 on new furniture for the cathedral, the bulk of the cost borne by the DBF, with “inadequate consultation and information”, a group of whistle-blowers said. The Dean and Chapter have already agreed to pay back to the DBF funds spent on trips abroad that should have been their own expenses (News, 6 June).